Ithuba graduates take the next step

Ithuba, the proud operator of the National Lottery, is celebrating a momentous milestone: the graduation of several remarkable beneficiaries of its bursary programme. More than just success stories, these graduates represent powerful stories of resilience, perseverance, and the life-changing impact of access to education and support.

Since its inception, the Ithuba Bursary Programme has been dedicated to empowering young people from marginalised communities by providing access to quality tertiary education. The programme offers full financial support, monthly stipends, accommodation, academic tutoring, mentorship and mental health services through its partnership with Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS), a global provider of wellness solutions for students and employees. Recognising that students may face emotional and psychological challenges, Ithuba ensures a supportive environment where they can thrive both academically and personally.

Resilience in the face of adversity

Amogelang Molopyane, the first in her family to attend university, recently graduated cum laude with a BCom Accounting Sciences degree from the University of Pretoria. Molopyane’s journey was marked by personal triumphs and deep challenges. During her third year of study, she tragically lost her father — but through the grief, she persevered.

“Ithuba was more than a bursary provider,” she says. “They gave me a safe space, a family, and crucially, counselling support through ICAS that helped me heal and stay focused. As I walked across the graduation stage, I felt my father’s presence. I know he is proud of me.”

Now, Molopyane is set to begin her articles with PwC, with her sights firmly set on becoming a chartered accountant.