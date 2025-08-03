LAST WORD
ASPASIA KARRAS | How do I know which of the myriad selfs to know?
AI might be seeing right through our supposed complexity
03 August 2025 - 00:00
This week, for the first time, ChatGPT worked out how to crack the “I'm not a robot” defences on the websites that have set them up to prevent bots from invading their data bases. I'm amazed it took it this long. Isn’t this exactly what it's trained to do? Identify all the bicycles in a grid? And then predict the next one? ..
