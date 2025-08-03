Bard at Large
Black and singing off-key? You’re going to get tuned
Being a black person who can’t sing is a bitterly painful existence — you’re just assumed to be able to do it
03 August 2025 - 00:00
In a radio interview, the singer, music producer and actor Kabomo Vilakazi once estimated that one-third of black people in South Africa are decent enough singers to be recorded. I agree with him, but I think his estimate was a tad conservative. All you need to do is enter a township church on any given Sunday to be aware of the widespread singing prowess of black people. ..
