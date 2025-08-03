Heat Festival warms Mother City's winter
This Cape Town event is shaped by speculation, dreaming and reworking the past, writes its founder Mary Corrigall
03 August 2025 - 00:00
We've come to rely on artists plotting alternative histories, realities and futures. It's the creative mind, unburdened by facts, rules, and conventions, that's best able to make the leaps that, perhaps, our political leaders or our society, buried in current quandaries, can't. The second edition of the HEAT Winter Arts Festival, taking place across 14 venues in Cape Town's city centre from August 6-16 pivots on this creative act with the theme: Other Worlding...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.