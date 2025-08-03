A-Listers
IN PICS | Fashion police to prove local is lekker
Fashionable types board one of the world’s most luxurious trains, all in the name of wearing local
03 August 2025 - 00:00
A red carpet was rolled out, though this time not for celebs to strut and pout in front of the cameras but for a handful of fashionable types to board one of the world’s most luxurious trains, all in the name of wearing local...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.