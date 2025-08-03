Jazz singer Tutu Puoane puts local poet Lebo Mashile's words to music
'The music is the cherry on top of Mashile's beautiful work'
03 August 2025 - 00:00
Pretoria-born jazz vocalist Tutu Puoane is on a tour of South Africa this August, presenting the music of her award-winning double album project Wrapped In Rhythm, based on and dedicated to the poetry of Lebo(gang) Mashile. She's already performed two concerts with her full band in Gauteng, and has four more scheduled in intimate settings as a duo with her Belgian pianist Ewout Pierreux in Durban, Cape Town and Gqeberha...
