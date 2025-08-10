The dark plot thickens
The stylish unsmiling daughter of the Addams Family is back for more swordplay
10 August 2025 - 00:00
Wednesday, the eponymous character in Netflix’s homage to The Addams Family classic, delivers the opening lines of S2 with a twist of irony and the slightest hint of muffled glee, leaving no doubt of the tone of the hit series: “I’m tied up in a serial killer’s basement. Who says nightmares don’t come true?”..
