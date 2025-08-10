Transforming waste and wreckage into sites of resistance

A new exhibition brings together visionary artists from across Africa and the Global South who reimagined waste from a postcolonial activist perspective

Re:Fuse-Ability is a group exhibition now on at the FADA Gallery at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) that explores urgent ecological, political and aesthetic questions through the transformation of waste and wreckage into sites of resistance and reworlding...