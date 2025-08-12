Chief of War slays it
Jason Momoa waited till his career reached the point where he could tell the historical story of his home Hawaii from the Hawaiian point of view
12 August 2025 - 13:29
In the early 19th century, the people of the islands that now make up the state of Hawaii were a group who, though they may have shared many language and cultural practices, were politically disparate. Each island was ruled over by a different chief, divided into districts and often at war with its neighbours...
