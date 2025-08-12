The real Superman couldn't stand up

Told in a series of flashbacks, the story of how Christopher Reeve soared across the sky into a hospital bed is winning hearts — and awards

Robert Ford spent the first 18 years of his life in the Western Cape town of Wellington before moving to the UK, where he began his career in the film business. Over the past decade, Ford has been involved as a producer with the Emmy-winning documentaries, The Deepest Breath (about free diver Alessia Zecchini) and Rising Phoenix (the inspirational story of Paralympians from around the world and the challenges they face on their way to the Paralympic Games). Ford has also worked with renowned American documentarian Alex Gibney on his 2019 film Citizen K about Russian oligarch-turned- Putin dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Now, reteaming with Rising Phoenix directors Ian Benhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Ford has produced Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which won this year’s Bafta for best documentary...