Bard at Large
I have a message for the white man at the urinal
17 August 2025 - 00:00
Like every other nationality, the Chinese are imbued with a wide array of stereotypes. These range from the vulgar to the absurd or the mildly amusing. Take the urban Zulu colloquial saying, Uchomela iShayina ngo-karate (you’re bragging about your karate skills to the Chinese). This is invoked when someone tries to impress you with something you have plenty of. This past week a friend who supports the reigning PSL champions with 15 titles threw this saying at a Kaizer Chiefs fan who was gloating about its two-match winning streak...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.