No love lost for a meanie
A full bank account is a poor consolation prize for an empty life, says Mike Colborne
Mean people are everywhere — as common as potholes after a Cape Town storm or corruption in South Africa: unavoidable, irritating and often lurking where you least expect them. They come in many shades of stingy — the cheapskate, the tightwad, the miser who clutches each coin like it’s a newborn. There’s “Uncle,” who arrives for a one-month visit and, a year later, is still sprawled in the guest room, contributing little more than an empty toothpaste tube to the household economy — though never missing his nightly date with your best brandy. Or the “very honest” financial adviser who insists on taking you to lunch, orders the lobster thermidor and a bottle of French champagne, then sighs dramatically at the bill: “Oh dear, I must have left my wallet at the office.” There’s also the birthday-party freeloader who arrives empty-handed but leaves with half the cake, and the office colleague who takes the group coffee order, pockets the change, and still manages to complain about the tip...
