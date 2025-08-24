Last Word

ASPASIA KARRAS | If you want peace, wear military fatigues (and a jacket)

Dress for success, they say. Let your clothes do the talking. Dress for the job you want, not the job you have. In Volodymyr Zelensky’s case this last little fashion aphorism on the power of clothes to determine your preferred outcomes may also be the most salient for the beleaguered leader of Ukraine. This is a chap who has unapologetically dressed for war. He symbolically removed his civvies and leaned heavily into combat fatigues ever since the remarkably rejuvenated leader of Russia caught the territorial expansion bug. ..