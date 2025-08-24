Contra.Joburg's invitation to see the city differently
Where art is not a static object to be consumed but a living exchange to be felt
24 August 2025 - 00:00
Joburg has always been a city of intersections — of stories, cultures, industries and dreams. But when it comes to art, the paths have often been neatly signposted: you go to a gallery, you stand in front of a painting, you move on. Art waits for you in curated spaces, behind doors you must decide to open. But what if art interrupts you? What if, without warning, the city you thought you knew asked you to stop, to look, to feel?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.