Bard at Large
Don't blame me when I say no, blame my shrink
I’ve been telling off my offspring, function organisers and ATM robbers since I returned to therapy
24 August 2025 - 00:00
I went back to psychotherapy after an 11-year hiatus. During my time-out, I thought I walked on water and nobody could tell me anything I didn’t already know. Anyone who has encountered a Psychology 101 student knows that about two weeks into their first semester they start diagnosing everyone they meet: “I feel that you’re using humour to mask your mild generalised anxiety, and I detect a hint of delusions of grandeur.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.