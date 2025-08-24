From the marketplace of ideas to a mall of slight variations
We've packed away the trickster gods, disposed of Eros and decided one perfect size fits all
24 August 2025 - 00:00
The ancient gods seemed like a fun bunch. They were messy, loud, rambunctious, wore their hearts on their sleeves and carried lightning bolts. Some had crocodile heads, waved other heads around in their six arms and had unsteady goat legs after a bit too much wine. In a lot of ways, they resembled us. They spoke our languages, took sides and occasionally set stuff on fire just for the drama. ..
