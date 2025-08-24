'Relay' marks new heights for Lily James
She may step into the shadows with her role, but her performance confirms she destined for greatness
24 August 2025 - 00:00
In the high-stakes thriller Relay, Lily James takes on perhaps the most intense role of her career, portraying a whistleblower caught in a dangerous web of corporate secrets and moral dilemmas. Directed by David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), Relay premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival to a mix of acclaim and intrigue, placing James front and centre in a stripped-back, slow-burning narrative that demands more than just charisma — it requires depth, control and psychological precision...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.