Scorpion Kings to rock Loftus with amapiano concert
Two kids from the kasi, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, will make their dreams come true when they fill the mighty Pretoria stadium on August 29
24 August 2025 - 00:00
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small (https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2025-07-19-amapiano-king-kabza-de-small-drops-highly-anticipated-babmotha-album/) are expected to make history on August 29 by filling the 50,000-capacity Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria for their highly anticipated music festival Scorpion Kings Live with Friends. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.