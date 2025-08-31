Bard at Large
Cops profiled me but I escaped by a whisker
31 August 2025 - 00:00
I have been living a double life for the past 31 years. Apparently, according to the post-liberation visual test, there is strong evidence that I am an illegal immigrant of Congolese extraction. Remember, this wonderful rainbow nation is well versed in the “science” of racial and ethnic classification. ..
