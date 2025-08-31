The lawyer who quit emails and won the FNB Art Joburg Prize
The truth in Thoeba's work distinguishes it
31 August 2025 - 00:00
One event that stands out during the year for Joburgers is the FNB Joburg Art Fair. Sure, it's for certain polished types who care about local art and culture and get excited about walking around the partitioned spaces of the Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) looking at what local galleries have deemed à la mode for 2025. But, whether you care about it or not, art is a marker of a specific time and place, putting into paint, pencil or print some of the circulating ideas of now...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.