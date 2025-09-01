2025 Audi A5 follows lineage of style icons
Italian designer Walter de Silva said was the original A5 was the most beautiful car he had ever penned
Audi has had a number of hits in the genre of sleek two-door creations.
Going back to the ’70s, stylistic triumphs like the elegant 100 Coupé S set the agenda for a breed of rakish specimens donning the interlinked circles emblem.
The original Quattro is an obvious reference point, as is the radical TT from the new millennium.
But in the late 2000s came something that elevated the brand into another dimension of the glamourous four-seater grand tourer niche.
That was the original A5, which Italian designer Walter de Silva said was the most beautiful car he had ever penned.
When you consider he was the man responsible for cars like the Alfa Romeo 156, Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Egoista and Volkswagen Scirocco — that statement takes on a whole new level of significance.
Studying the lines of the first A5 against the modern motoring landscape, it is a car that has aged wonderfully. Stern and Teutonic, yes, but its sensuous lines and generous proportions imbued it with a graceful air that rivals of the time could not match.
The A5 was born from the outset as a traditional two-door coupé, later on it was served in convertible form and then joined the paradoxical four-door coupé cluster, when the A5 Sportback was launched.
With the Sportback, the dye was cast: the classic coupé form was outpaced in sales popularity, nevermind its aesthetic purity and appeal.
This week Audi launched its latest, third-generation A5 in SA — exclusively as a four-door.
The newcomer takes on a dual role, because in addition to repositioning the A5 template overall, it is also replacing the A4 sedan on the market.
We are anticipating seat-time in the latest German so expect a full road test soon. But for now, allow us to talk design, technical highlights and price.
Whereas its predecessors favoured sensual lines and subtlety, this one takes on a more aggressive persona. The imposing honeycomb grille, furrowed gaze and razor-like edges lend the vehicle an angry character. It could be likened to a shrunken RS E-Tron GT.
Now unlike the GT, the A5 still retains petrol power, using the familiar 2.0l turbocharged unit that is in widespread use across the Volkswagen Group. Front-wheel drive versions serve up 146kW/340Nm and the Quattro models pack 200kW/400Nm.
But where the biggest change seems to have taken place is on the inside.
The A5 marks a radical departure from the established Audi cabin template, with extensive deployment of screens and almost no physical switchgear. Even the front passenger has their own infotainment display.
Audi uses the latest version of Android Automotive, which boasts highlights fit for the digital age — like a ChatGPT assistant.
Pricing starts at R1,123,000 for the basic S-Line version, while the range-topping Quattro Black Edition goes for R1,281,800.