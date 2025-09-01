2025 Audi A5 follows lineage of style icons

Audi has had a number of hits in the genre of sleek two-door creations.

Going back to the ’70s, stylistic triumphs like the elegant 100 Coupé S set the agenda for a breed of rakish specimens donning the interlinked circles emblem.

The original Quattro is an obvious reference point, as is the radical TT from the new millennium.

But in the late 2000s came something that elevated the brand into another dimension of the glamourous four-seater grand tourer niche.

That was the original A5, which Italian designer Walter de Silva said was the most beautiful car he had ever penned.