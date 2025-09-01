Families will love the 2025 Ford Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X

The lush and verdant Valley of 1000 Hills route played host to the launch of two new minibus iterations from Ford. Flowing roads and picturesque scenery — exactly the kind of thing the automaker envisages for buyers of its road-trip-ready Tourneo Sport and Titanium X contenders.



Keen followers of the blue oval brand will already know that the long-wheelbase Tourneo Trend already came to market earlier this year. But while that has a commercial slant, the Sport and Titanium X are short-wheelbase derivatives with more upmarket executions, aimed at families.

The two eight-seater models have distinguished personalities. Starting with the Sport, the obvious differentiators are its racing stripes, aggressive front bumper design and blacked-out 17-inch alloys, with the option of 19-inchers.



Meanwhile the Titanium X gets 19-inch rollers as standard, with a shiny machine-faced finish. It takes on a classier persona, featuring more brightwork and less assertive frontal aerodynamic cues. Their cabins deploy different upholstery materials: a grippy blue-tinged fabric for the Sport, black leather for the Titanium X.

That is the extent of the differences. Both models abound in useful storage spaces, offering seats that can be configured in various ways and electric sliding doors. The six rear individual chairs are able to fold, slide and recline. Buyers can set up their own conference area, with the three seats on either side facing each other.



The cubby can swallow a laptop. Pity the tailgate is not electrically-operated as it is a heavy unit to lift open and pull shut. Ford said it would refer the suggestion to its engineering team. The SYNC 4 infotainment system, using a 13-inch landscape screen, offers a clear display and menus that are simple to navigate.