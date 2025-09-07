DJ Thabithabs takes SAMAs by storm
The eclectic female disc jockey is promising a surprise set
The countdown to the 31st annual South African Music Awards has begun. Nominees across the glittering array of categories were announced just last week, and the stage is set for a November night of celebration, spectacle and the inevitable surprises. Among the names drawing buzz is DJ Thabithabs, whose genre-bending sets have made her one of the most magnetic forces on the decks right now. Known for blending amapiano pulse with deep house textures — always with a dash of fearless improvisation — she’s bringing that energy to the SAMA31 stage this year. Ahead of her performance, we caught up with Thabithabs to talk nerves, nostalgia and the power of music to set the night alight...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.