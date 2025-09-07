Marlene Steyn’s Dreamworld: Too Much, Too Little, All at Once
Mind Fullness reminds us that we are contradictions stitched together with hairpins and half-forgotten dreams
07 September 2025 - 00:00
At the Javits Center in New York, this year’s Armory Show is handing over a pocket of its vast industrial space to a quieter form of bombardment: South African artist Marlene Steyn’s immersive solo show, Mind Fullness, which opened this past Friday. Like a fever dream in paint and clay, Steyn’s work invites visitors to slip behind their own eyelids...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.