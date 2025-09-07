Bard at Large
There's no telling what other people will do for sexual jollies
Whatever troubles you’re going through, at least you’re not a double amputee about to spend 32 months in prison without his wood burner and hot tub
07 September 2025 - 00:00
Most of us walk around carrying a heavy burden of existential woe. Whenever my children, especially the belligerent university pair, grumble about the pittance of an allowance this starving columnist can afford to disburse to them, I always quote the 1897 Methodist hymn Count Your Blessings. This is usually followed by a pity party in which I explain that my monthly allowance in my first year of university was a mere R150...
