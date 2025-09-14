LAST WORD
Ageing: a matter of mind over matter
If you can afford organ transplants you can live indefinitely, otherwise, just change your attitude towards your own demise
14 September 2025 - 00:00
I love a scientific study that proves what I was thinking all along. In a recently published paper in the Journal of Psychology and Ageing, 800 people in Germany were tracked for more than 15 years. The researchers wanted to know two things — how does your opinion of your own ageing affect the outcome of your own ageing and second, what effect does your idea about generalised old age have on your own ageing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.