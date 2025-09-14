Enhle Mbali: Blood, sweat and Vogue
From prime-time dramas to Vogue-approved fashion, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has turned talent into a brand and resilience into an art
14 September 2025 - 00:01
Enhle Mbali is a touch late, though in that unique South African way that isn’t late so much as existentially deferred. Time here isn’t linear, it’s a soup, a potjie, where things bubble deliciously when they’re ready. She arrives with a sweep of hair that's neither casual nor formal, but lands somewhere in that well-practised register of professional, well respected women who, despite their accomplishments, know that they're often seen before they’re heard. Mbali doesn’t so much arrive as she materialises — like a thought you were just about to have but she got there first...
