Lifestyle

Sarkodie back with summer hit

The rapper believes he has stayed true to his roots on his journey to stardom

14 September 2025 - 00:00
Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor

If you’ve spent any time on a dance floor recently, chances are Sarkodie’s voice has found its way to you. The Ghanaian rap superstar, born Michael Owusu Addo, has a knack for creating the kind of tracks that make summer feel welcome. With over 80 awards to his name, sold-out shows from Accra to London, and collaborations with everyone from T-Pain to Idris Elba, he’s more than just a household name in African music — he’s a movement...

