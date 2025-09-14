HOT LUNCH
Slow down, grand design at work
The question Sindiso Khumalo asks herself is: why am I making more clothes?
14 September 2025 - 00:00
Sindiso Khumalo — the internationally acclaimed, super lovely, painfully cool, terribly clever textile designer, winner of the LVMH prize, et cetera, et cetera — has naturally been high on my Cape Town Hot Lunch list for ages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.