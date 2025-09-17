REVIEW | 'Foxy Knoxy' conviction was a miscarriage of justice
'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox' delves into the mishandling of evidence, leading a young girl into incriminating statements and general abuse
“Foxy Knoxy”. The title alone is titillating. The mind scurries to place it. Something about an entitled American student in, what was it, a drug-infused orgy? Maybe not, but definitely the killing of a roommate, allegedly by Amanda Knox, better known in the world press as Foxy Knoxy, who had a vibrator in the top drawer of her nightstand, if the rumours were to be believed. And this, this is factual. She canoodled with her boyfriend in the early hours of the investigation while the world’s press salivated at two young people touching and comforting each other, and the Italian investigative team built a case, not to find the killer, but to support the supposition that she was guilty of killing her roommate out of envy. Die skande!..
