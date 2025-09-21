Sjava's new EP hails both heritage and hope
There are no time limits, and the audience teaches you as you sing. It’s a good connection, says Sjava
Born in Bergville, KZN, Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe has built something rare: a music career that pulses more with feeling than fanfare. He’ll tell you he doesn’t care about hitting every note in the “right key”, what matters is that someone, somewhere, listens and knows exactly what he’s been through. He limits his shows so he can show up whole; he releases music not because the calendar demands it, but because he feels it — January might be for soul, winter for reflection, summer for fire. Whether he’s blending Zulu tradition, hip-hop grit, maskandi slide or just the weight of his own heart, he wants you to see him not as a star, but as a mirror: flawed, honest, alive...
