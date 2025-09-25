The 2025 Range Rover Sport SV is a brutish sophisticate

While Jaguar seems to have floundered in direction, sister division Land Rover has seen a far more decisive path with clear faithfulness to its core values.

That has been evidenced in products like the reincarnated Defender, which has become a hit, despite initial ambivalence.

Concerning the more luxurious Range Rover portfolio of products, the marque appears to remain on top of its game, with the latest iteration of the full-sized original, as well as serving more attainable wares such as the Evoque.