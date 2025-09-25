The 2025 Range Rover Sport SV is a brutish sophisticate
New V8 engine originates from Germany — but that's not a bad thing
While Jaguar seems to have floundered in direction, sister division Land Rover has seen a far more decisive path with clear faithfulness to its core values.
That has been evidenced in products like the reincarnated Defender, which has become a hit, despite initial ambivalence.
Concerning the more luxurious Range Rover portfolio of products, the marque appears to remain on top of its game, with the latest iteration of the full-sized original, as well as serving more attainable wares such as the Evoque.
It was around 20 years ago that the Range Rover nameplate grew to include the Sport model. The offering proved that it was possible to blend traditional Land Rover 4x4 prowess with performance and luxury that took inspiration from the sportier Jaguar side of the family tree.
The Range Rover Sport legacy continues, though there have been some changes, particularly in the case of the high-output SV model.
The good news is that V8 power has been retained. But some purists may be upset by the fact that it is no longer of the 5.0l variety that long served in the British brand's sporting wares.
Hang on a second before you dismiss the latest Sport SV, because its new motor comes from a brand that does not particularly lack in the department of performance pedigree. Under the assertive prow of the model you will find a 4.4l, twin-turbocharged power source from BMW, packing mild hybrid technology.
Only if your ears are really attuned with the notes of various eight cylinders, will you notice the difference in timbre on start-up, versus the old car. It is clear that Range Rover's lab coats did some fiddling of their own to give the German unit acoustic accents that are somewhat reminiscent of the feral 5.0l supercharged eight-cylinder of old.
Aural capabilities of the SV aside, there is no fence-sitting when it comes to the sprinting abilities of the super-SUV. It can hustle from standstill to 100km/h in a very expedient 3.7 seconds.
The sensation is visceral, its all-wheel drive system and air suspension collaborate to tame 467kW/750Nm; harnessing the grunt as occupants are shoved back into their seats. In addition to a traditional air-sprung set-up, the chassis relies on hydraulic elements to maintain a level sense of stability under hard acceleration and extreme cornering.
Donning special Edition Two trim, the SV is very much outfitted in a way that matches its dynamic ambitions. That includes 22-inch alloys, stealthy blue matte paint, authentic carbon fibre cabin elements and racing-inspired front seats. In fact, the entirety of the weight-saving measures deployed accounts for a saving of 76kg.
Still, there were no compromises on luxury. Almost all surfaces are covered in rich hide, its Pivi Pro interface is loaded with features, and there are some fascinating novelties that well-heeled buyers will appreciate.
That includes a wellness programme that uses speakers in the seats, mood lighting and dedicated playlists to soothe occupants. Like other high-tier Land Rover products, it has an impressively-sized refrigeration compartment, keeping your cold cuts chilly on the drive home from the shop.
Which reminds you that at the end of it all, this is still a versatile, family-friendly 4x4. One that just happens to boast the opulence of a top-shelf luxury car and the devilish performance of a long-nosed grand tourer.
Super-SUV options of this nature are becoming rarer in the modern world. Instead of bemoaning the end of the 5.0l engine, one feels it is worth celebrating that eight-cylinder thunder lives on, despite the different origins.
There are only 23 examples of the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two in South Africa, priced from R3,971,500.