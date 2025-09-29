Lifestyle

Parting Shot

Photographic evidence: MoMa in New York recognises South African photographers

Titled 'Lines of Belonging', the exhibition is showing a record number of South African artists

29 September 2025 - 14:19 By TYMON SMITH
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

Print head: Photographic evidence..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Show some respect if someone takes a nap Lifestyle
  2. 'One Battle After Another' may be the best film of the year Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Heritage Day or Braai Day? South Africans fire up for world record Lifestyle
  4. Château de Montflour in the French countryside has a lekker SA connection Travel
  5. Thebe Ikalafeng explains the importance of Africa Re-Union Lifestyle

Latest Videos

FIFA's punishment has consequences for Bafana: Velile Mnyandu weighs in
Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...