Right-hand drive US imports hold exclusive appeal

Specialty American muscle cars and pick-ups are a rarity in the South African market. Simply because most of them are not produced in right-hand drive form, with the exception of models like the Ford Mustang, launched here in 2015.

Over the years various small independent outfits have catered to the niche of right-hand drive accessibility into vehicles usually only seen on TV screens. More recently, the likes of distributors CVH Auto and Rospa International, are pandering to enthusiasts wanting to make a statement.

Earlier this year CVH Auto announced importation of the latest-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which is produced in official right-hand drive form by General Motors. The first deliveries took place this September, with vehicles priced from R3.7m, which includes a warranty and service plan.

The Stingray packs a normally-aspirated V8, laying claim to a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds. While it could not confirm how many units were imported so far, the company said the first shipment was already pre-sold. CVH Auto is also responsible for the Maserati brand in South Africa.

Rospa International, using conversion partner Autogroup International, sells right-hand drive examples of full-sized American market vehicles like the GMC Yukon, Toyota Tundra and Ford F-150. Expect to pay upwards of R3.9m for a standard Tundra, while the most extreme F-150 Raptor R VelociRaptor might set you back R5.89m. Star-spangled banners and cowboy boots are sold separately.