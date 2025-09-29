Right-hand drive US imports hold exclusive appeal
Fancy a Corvette or wide-body pick-up?
Specialty American muscle cars and pick-ups are a rarity in the South African market. Simply because most of them are not produced in right-hand drive form, with the exception of models like the Ford Mustang, launched here in 2015.
Over the years various small independent outfits have catered to the niche of right-hand drive accessibility into vehicles usually only seen on TV screens. More recently, the likes of distributors CVH Auto and Rospa International, are pandering to enthusiasts wanting to make a statement.
Earlier this year CVH Auto announced importation of the latest-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which is produced in official right-hand drive form by General Motors. The first deliveries took place this September, with vehicles priced from R3.7m, which includes a warranty and service plan.
The Stingray packs a normally-aspirated V8, laying claim to a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds. While it could not confirm how many units were imported so far, the company said the first shipment was already pre-sold. CVH Auto is also responsible for the Maserati brand in South Africa.
Rospa International, using conversion partner Autogroup International, sells right-hand drive examples of full-sized American market vehicles like the GMC Yukon, Toyota Tundra and Ford F-150. Expect to pay upwards of R3.9m for a standard Tundra, while the most extreme F-150 Raptor R VelociRaptor might set you back R5.89m. Star-spangled banners and cowboy boots are sold separately.
The cars are backed by a three-year/50,000km warranty and service plan of the same duration. According to the brand, it has service technicians across the major cities, with a parts pipeline in place and ability to fly in emergency items when needed. The company notes that its cars are fully homologated for South African roads, including approval from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications.
“Instead of minor alterations, each vehicle is thoroughly re-engineered to operate as a genuine right-hand drive model, including wiper systems, control layouts, driver’s seat functions, instrument clusters and purpose-built electrical systems to suit the configuration,” said founder, Himal Chris Paul.
“Once completed, the vehicle feels seamless and natural to drive on South African roads, delivering the same quality and ergonomics as if it had been manufactured in right-hand drive from the start.”
The company said it has sold six vehicles in South Africa during 2025, with varied customer profiles, notably business owners involved in construction and agriculture, lifestyle buyers with overlanding ambitions and corporates purchasing for marketing purposes.