Scalpel-sharp '25 Porsche 911 GTS gets electric performance boost

The flat-six engine rhythm and vibration from the back of Porsche’s 911 is intrinsic to the experience.

Its distinctive buzz and rich aural character simply cannot be replicated, were the sports car to go all-electric.

Luckily that is unlikely to happen — in the immediate future anyway. But the Stuttgart automaker has bowed to electrification in minor fashion, deploying mild hybrid technology in its latest 911 GTS.

We should be clear: the move is not out of a need to be “greener” or quieter. It serves the sole purpose of boosting performance.

So, you still get a booming six-cylinder power source with 3.6l displacement. That is complemented by the brand’s T-Hybrid system, comprising a single electric turbocharger that cuts lag, plus an electric motor linked to the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

While the system adds about 50kg versus the old, twin-turbocharged 911 GTS, this is a faster car, managing to shave a full eight seconds off its predecessor’s Nürburgring lap time.

Its total system output is 398kW/610Nm and that translates into a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of three seconds flat. Quite remarkable is that this figure applies to both the regular rear-wheel drive car (from R3.52m) and the all-wheel drive Carrera 4 GTS (from R3.68m).