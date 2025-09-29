Scalpel-sharp '25 Porsche 911 GTS gets electric performance boost
Hybrid tech enhances the traditional Carrera experience
The flat-six engine rhythm and vibration from the back of Porsche’s 911 is intrinsic to the experience.
Its distinctive buzz and rich aural character simply cannot be replicated, were the sports car to go all-electric.
Luckily that is unlikely to happen — in the immediate future anyway. But the Stuttgart automaker has bowed to electrification in minor fashion, deploying mild hybrid technology in its latest 911 GTS.
We should be clear: the move is not out of a need to be “greener” or quieter. It serves the sole purpose of boosting performance.
So, you still get a booming six-cylinder power source with 3.6l displacement. That is complemented by the brand’s T-Hybrid system, comprising a single electric turbocharger that cuts lag, plus an electric motor linked to the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
While the system adds about 50kg versus the old, twin-turbocharged 911 GTS, this is a faster car, managing to shave a full eight seconds off its predecessor’s Nürburgring lap time.
Its total system output is 398kW/610Nm and that translates into a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of three seconds flat. Quite remarkable is that this figure applies to both the regular rear-wheel drive car (from R3.52m) and the all-wheel drive Carrera 4 GTS (from R3.68m).
We sampled both, back-to-back, through the sinuous elevations of the Western Cape. Nature seemed to be on our side, with dry conditions while piloting the rear-driven car. The heavens opened up when we took the helm of the all-wheel drive sibling, whose added traction made for confident exploiting of the curves.
Within those initial moments of driving, you can identify the presence of the T-Hybrid system. The instant boost of the electrification system means in-gear acceleration borders on comical — with how rapidly one can grab gaps in traffic and overtake. Acoustically, the rumble of the 3.6l still tickles the hairs on one’s neck, while the intonation of the electric motor’s whine and turbocharger’s hiss as it expels pressure, are other elements to get giddy about.
Handling-wise, the two-wheel drive model is undoubtedly the crisper, nimbler animal. As its front wheels are unencumbered by the task of distributing power to bitumen, the driver gets a greater sense of those pure 911 sensations, with steering that is justifiably described as telepathic.
But do stay alert, because even though the GTS is a poised, scalpel-sharp item of hardware, the laws of physics can and will intervene. That thrill is dampened somewhat in the 4 GTS, but the average driver will appreciate the further layer of adhesion, especially in damp conditions.
Stylistically, the GTS does not deviate from the typical 911 execution. It has frontal cooling vents that open and close automatically as the vehicle deems fit. The rear incorporates an automatic rear spoiler (a fixed spoiler is optional); while the only giveaway to its electrified status are subtle T-Hybrid decals on the lower doors.
Since the launch of the 992-generation 911 model in 2019, we have experienced just about every iteration, from basic Carrera to race-ready GT3. Among the endearing traits about the vehicle is how Porsche managed to strike a fine balance between digital and analogue, from behind the wheel.
The familiar 911 layout remains unaltered and some physical switchgear remains, but there is extensive screen real estate on the fascia, from the central infotainment, to the high-resolution instrument cluster. The knee-jerk response to a hybrid 911 is that it signals the end of the line for all those much-loved textures that made the lineage so great.
Driving this new GTS, though, one gets the sense that if applied judiciously, electrification (to a point) enhances the recipe rather than spoils it.