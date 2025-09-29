Lifestyle

The Chinese car onslaught looks set to intensify

SA buyers may find it hard to keep track of new entrants from the Far East

28 September 2025 - 00:00
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

Not that long ago Chinese cars were the subject of laughter and derision. For good reason. They were quite terrible: brazen stylistic facsimiles of European, Japanese and American contenders, with substandard build quality and no brand equity to speak of...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Show some respect if someone takes a nap Lifestyle
  2. 'One Battle After Another' may be the best film of the year Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Heritage Day or Braai Day? South Africans fire up for world record Lifestyle
  4. Château de Montflour in the French countryside has a lekker SA connection Travel
  5. Thebe Ikalafeng explains the importance of Africa Re-Union Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...
CARISSA Official Trailer