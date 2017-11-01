Take it as read: Durban has become Africa’s first official Unesco City of Literature.

The coastal KwaZulu-Natal city joins the other 20 Cities of Literature around the world that include Reykjavík in Iceland‚ Dublin in Ireland and Milan in Italy.

Durban-based writer ZP Dala‚ who helped spearhead the initiative‚ said that a representative committee had been working on the concept for more than a year.

“I was selected last year to take part in the United Nations of Writers residency programme in the US. This is how the idea of making Durban a City of Literature arose and it is where we gained the mentorship of Iowa city‚ itself a City of Literature‚" she said.

Durban’s mayor Zandile Gumede will be making an official announcement and appointing a board to run the initiative within the next few days.