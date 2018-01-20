The 'family' forged in injustice

This is an edited extract from 'The Knock on the Door: The Story of the Detainees' Parents Support Committee', by Terry Shakinovsky and Sharon Cort

This is an edited extract from 'The Knock on the Door: The Story of the Detainees' Parents Support Committee', by Terry Shakinovsky and Sharon Cort (Picador Africa, R275)