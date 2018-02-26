Michelle Obama memoir 'Becoming' coming in November

Michelle Obama's forthcoming memoir, "Becoming," is set for worldwide release on Nov. 13, at which time the former first lady will embark on a global tour to promote the book, publisher Penguin Random House said on Sunday.

The volume fulfills half of the deal the company reached with former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife the month after he left office calling for the couple to each publish one book, reportedly for a sum worth more than $60 million.

Michelle Obama's book will chronicle her life from a childhood growing up on Chicago's South Side through her years inside the White House as a mother of two and the nation's first African-American first lady, the publisher said.

"Writing 'Becoming' has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life," the former first lady said in a statement.