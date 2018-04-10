Win children’s books with Nal’ibali to donate to a school or library

All of these things happen quite naturally when we spend even a short time each day telling and reading stories together. When we share stories with children, we help to expand their world and build a firm foundation for their futures. How about investing in your children in some of these ways?

Read what they love. For children to love reading and to want to read every day, they need to enjoy what they are reading! Some children may like real-life stories while others like fantasy. Showing an interest in reading particular types of books is a sign that your child is maturing as a reader. So, let them read whatever sparks their interest.

Read on a cellphone. In South Africa, 48-million of us use cellphones! Older children often enjoy reading on a cellphone. This technology means they can read anywhere and at any time. Explore Nal'ibali's mobi-library (www.nalibali.mobi).

Whatever it takes, get your children reading material that interests them every day. Once you have helped them to unleash the power of reading in their lives, no one can take this gift away from them. Plus you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that you have invested wisely in their futures.

Reading aloud to your children:

shows them that you value books and reading;

gives you things to talk about together;

builds a bond with them;

allows them to experience reading as a satisfying activity;

motivates them to learn to read for themselves and then to keep reading;

shows them how we read and how books work;

lets them enjoy stories that are beyond their current reading ability; and

develops their vocabulary and language abilities.

Try reading this story to your children

Read Everyone Is Special by Kai Tuomi to your children. You can also do the "Get creative!" activity at the end of the story with your children. Enjoy!