Books

Play it forward and WIN books

Play it forward: win and donate books

14 June 2018 - 19:03

Two lucky readers can win 10 books each week and donate them to a school, reading club or library of their choice.

The third runner-up will win a Nal'ibali reading-at-home starter pack.

Books are donated by Tiso Blackstar Group and Jacana Media.

To enter, email patti.mcdonald@tisoblackstar.co.za before 5pm on Thursday, June 21 and give one reason why we need to read to children in their mother tongue. Include your name, cellphone number and physical address.

Winners will be announced on Friday, June 22

Terms and conditions apply.

Most read

  1. Chubby tummies are a health time bomb for SA women Health & Sex
  2. Marriage with an expiration date: a solution for the Tinder generation Health & Sex
  3. When to call it quits on being friends with benefits Health & Sex
  4. BMW M240i: what bang does the 'poor man's M2' give you for your buck? Lifestyle
  5. 'This is Nigeria': Childish Gambino's 'America' has found an echo in Africa Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
Recycling to be compulsory in Jozi from July 1 2018 – 5 thing you will have to ...
X