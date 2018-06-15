Play it forward and WIN books

Let’s read, Dad!

Parents who read to their children every day and talk about what they are reading together, promote a joy of reading and help their children on their path to literacy. Fathers have a very important role to play in supporting their children’s reading and writing development!

Research shows that fathers strengthen their children’s development when they are actively involved and interested in their children’s lives. There is no “right” way for fathers to do this. Nor do fathers have to live with their children to make a positive difference. And you can be a father-figure for a child even if you are not the child’s biological father.

There are many ways that dads can connect with their children – playing together, doing activities together, going to school events, helping with homework. But books and reading provide a special and easy way to connect with your children, and there are other benefits too.

“The amount of time fathers spend reading with their children, is one of the best ways of predicting how well their children will read and write,” says Front Page Father, an organisation that works to create awareness of the value of fathers being actively involved in their children’s lives.

Dads who read to their children show them that literacy is important and that reading is enjoyable and satisfying. Here are five easy ways to use reading and writing to connect with your children.