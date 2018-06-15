Play it forward and WIN books
Make Father’s Day extra special by reading with your children
Two lucky readers can win 10 books each week and donate them to a school, reading club or library of their choice.
The third runner-up will win a Nal'ibali reading-at-home starter pack.
Books are donated by Tiso Blackstar Group and Jacana Media.
To enter, contact patti.mcdonald@tisoblackstar.co.za before 5pm on Thursday, June 21 and give one reason why we need to read to children in their mother tongue. Include your name, cellphone number and physical address.
Winners will be announced on Friday, June 22 Terms and conditions apply.
WEEK 7 WINNERS
Tshepiso Ramano and Dumile Vokwana have won 10 books each to donate to a school, reading club or library of their choice. Clement Tala has won a Nal’ibali reading-at-home starter pack.
Let’s read, Dad!
Parents who read to their children every day and talk about what they are reading together, promote a joy of reading and help their children on their path to literacy. Fathers have a very important role to play in supporting their children’s reading and writing development!
Research shows that fathers strengthen their children’s development when they are actively involved and interested in their children’s lives. There is no “right” way for fathers to do this. Nor do fathers have to live with their children to make a positive difference. And you can be a father-figure for a child even if you are not the child’s biological father.
There are many ways that dads can connect with their children – playing together, doing activities together, going to school events, helping with homework. But books and reading provide a special and easy way to connect with your children, and there are other benefits too.
“The amount of time fathers spend reading with their children, is one of the best ways of predicting how well their children will read and write,” says Front Page Father, an organisation that works to create awareness of the value of fathers being actively involved in their children’s lives.
Dads who read to their children show them that literacy is important and that reading is enjoyable and satisfying. Here are five easy ways to use reading and writing to connect with your children.
1. Read to your children regularly – no matter their age! This opens their eyes, minds and hearts to different situations. It expands their horizons, develops their literacy and helps you to build a strong and loving relationship.
2. Write a note encouraging your child. Put it in their lunchbox or in a textbook of their most difficult school subject. Children appreciate this, especially during exam times.
3. With older children, use social media like Facebook and Whatsapp to stay in touch with them.
4. Tell your children stories about when you were their age. Or, tell them the stories that you enjoyed as a child.
5. Spend time talking to them about books and stories. When you take an interest in what your children are reading and like to read, it lets them know that you think reading is important.
Nal’ibali is growing a collection of stories in a range of South African languages. You can find them on the Nal’ibali website or mobisite.
Reading aloud to your children:
- shows them that you value books and reading;
- gives you things to talk about together;
- builds a bond with them;
- allows them to experience reading as a satisfying activity;
- motivates them to learn to read for themselves and then to keep reading;
- shows them how we read and how books work;
- lets them enjoy stories that are beyond their current reading ability; and
- develops their vocabulary and language abilities.
Try reading this story to your children
Make Father’s Day extra-special by reading A birthday present for Dad by Ann Walton with your children.
