Play it forward and WIN books
Make a difference at the school, reading club or library of your choice
Winners: week 8
Pauline Matt and David Lucas have won 10 books each to donate to a school, reading club or library of their choice. Japhter Mahlangu has won a Nal’ibali reading-at-home started pack.
Two lucky readers can win 10 books each week and donate them to a school, reading club or library of their choice.
The third runner-up will win a Nal'ibali reading-at-home starter pack.
Books are donated by Tiso Blackstar Group and Jacana Media.
To enter, contact patti.mcdonald@tisoblackstar.co.za before 5pm on Thursday June 28 and give one reason why we need to read to children in their mother tongue. Include your name, cellphone number and physical address.
Winners will be announced on Friday June 29. Terms and conditions apply.
Invest in your children!
We all have hopes and dreams for our children – that they will live happy, healthy and successful lives. We know that achieving these dreams takes effort on our part. The wisest investment we can make in our children is to give them our time – to listen to them, to talk together and to do things together.
All of these things happen quite naturally when we spend even a short time each day telling and reading stories together. When we share stories with children, we help to expand their world and build a firm foundation for their futures. How about investing in your children in some of these ways?
- Read in their mother tongue. Reading stories in your mother tongue makes reading easier and more enjoyable. Try Nal’ibali’s growing collection of stories in a range of South African languages on its website (www.nalibali.org) or mobisite (www.nalibali.mobi).
- Read what they love. For children to love reading and to want to read every day, they need to enjoy what they are reading. Some children may like real-life stories while others like fantasy. Showing an interest in reading particular types of books is a sign that your child is maturing as a reader. So, let them read whatever sparks their interest!
- Read printed books. Young children learn a great deal through their senses. It is therefore important for them to have the experience of touching and holding printed books and turning their pages. After all, nothing beats the feeling of curling up together with a book.
- Read on a cellphone. In South Africa, 48-million of us use cellphones. Older children often enjoy reading on a cellphone. This technology means that they can read anywhere and at any time. Explore Nal’ibali’s mobi-library!
Whatever it takes, get your children reading material that interests them every day. Once you have helped them to unleash the power of reading in their lives, no one can take this gift away from them. Plus you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that you have invested wisely in their futures.
Try reading this story to your children
Read Everyone Is Special by Kai Tuomi to your children. Do the "Get creative!" activity at the end of the story with your children too. Enjoy!
Reading aloud to your children...
- shows them that you value books and reading;
- gives you things to talk about together;
- builds a bond with them;
- allows them to experience reading as a satisfying activity;
- motivates them to learn to read for themselves and then to keep reading;
- shows them how we read and how books work;
- lets them enjoy stories that are beyond their current reading ability; and
- develops their vocabulary and language abilities.
