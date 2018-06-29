Final winners for play it forward and win books

Over the past two months you, as the readers, have donated 100 storybooks to children across our country in South African mother tongue languages.

From a school in Lower Molweni in KwaZulu-Natal to a library in Gaansbaai in the Western Cape, children will be able to access books in Zulu, Xhosa and Afrikaans.

On Nal'bali's behalf, Jacana Publishers have couriered books to every province in the country.

Karen Hudson from Port Shepstone said: “Thank you so much for the gorgeous books we got. I am so excited about them. I love the African version of Rapunzel and three Billy Goats Gruff. The librarian has put them in the library and will read them to foundation phase at story time.”

Please keep watching TimesLive as we will be giving away more books in September.