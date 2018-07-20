Former president Nelson Mandela's personal diary from 1962 is now available online‚ thanks to a partnership between the Nelson Mandela Foundation and internet encyclopedia Wikipedia.

The move is a continuation of Madiba’s centennial celebration at an annual Wikimania conference under way in Cape Town.

As of this week the diary‚ featuring Madiba’s thoughts in his own handwriting‚ is available on Wikimedia Commons and Wikisource.

“We are very happy. The diary gives us a deep insight into Mandela’s day-to-day life in the 1960s‚” Wikimedia ZA president Douglas Scott said on Friday.

“We are in discussions [with the Nelson Mandela Foundation] to see if we can get more diary volumes.”