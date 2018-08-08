Deon Meyer's detective Benny Griessel is back soon!

Griessel and Cupido don't want the dossier. The one of Johnson Johnson‚ the old policeman whose body is found next to the train line. Because the case is weeks old. Ice cold. Messed up by the local SAPS‚ forced onto the Hawks. And there are early signs of problems ahead: two of the passengers on the luxury train are ghosts; they don't exist. And there's big pressure from the top to rule it a suicide.

Top South African author Deon Meyer released this snippet on Wednesday as he announced the release dates of his brand-new mystery in the book series involving Benny Griessel.

Prooi - meaning victim - will be out in Afrikaans on October 22. The Dutch translation will be released in early 2019.

An English version will be available in the UK‚ USA‚ Canada and SA in mid-2019‚ as will the French and German editions.