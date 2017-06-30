Avoid the trends at the Durban July‚ says designer Terrence Bray

Durban designer Terrence Bray - a favourite of Princess Charlene of Monaco - says following fashion trends are out.

Speaking ahead of one of South Africa’s premier fashion showcases - the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday - Bray believes the “time to follow trend forecasts has gone”.

“Trending is definitely something that is overtraded as a concept at the moment. Trend and trend forecasting relating to fashion at the moment is covering all its bases to the point that it renders itself useless as it has no definitive direction. Globally‚ we have so saturated the market that people are screaming to find a voice in a very cluttered environment and trending is so similar to that.

“If you are at the forefront of what you are doing‚ you tend to go in the opposite direction and avoid what is mainstream‚” he said.

Bray said he was advising fashion lovers to look to themselves for direction rather than trying to follow trends. - TimesLIVE