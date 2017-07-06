Fashion & Beauty

Stylish high-tech gear for tennis enthusiasts

These fashion finds will make you look like a pro, if not play like one

06 July 2017 - 10:07 By Andrea Nagel
Clockwise from top left: adidas sports bra; NikeCourt AeroBill H86 Rafael Nadal; adidas miCoach Speed_Cell Bluetooth Smart Compatible Training Monitor; Nike Rival Stretch Woven Tennis Skirt.
Image: Supplied

 SIDELINE SUPPORT

Remove distractions during your game in this sports bra from adidas. This sweat-wicking bra features targeted techfit compression to focus muscles' energy, and flatlock seams to reduce chafing.

It's available from shop.adidas.co.za for R249.

CAPPING YOUR PERFORMANCE

The NikeCourt AeroBill H86 Rafael Nadal is an adjustable tennis cap that will fit snugly and comfortably on your head, shielding you from the sun's harsh rays while standing out in lumo green.

It's available from store.nike.com for R234.97.

YES COACH

Sensors in the adidas miCoach Speed_Cell Bluetooth Smart Compatible Training Monitor capture performance data and transfer wirelessly to your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch (also available for Windows) where the miCoach app will display aspects of your performance.

Chart your progress, set targets or share your performance via Facebook or Twitter.

It's available from tennis24seven.co.za for R899.

SKIRTING THE NET

Be the queen of the courts, hitting every shot in comfort and style in a women's Nike Rival Stretch Woven Tennis Skirt. Backhand, spin and smash, never missing a stroke in this form-flattering skirt.

Score extra support from the built-in compression shorts, and stay cool and dry thanks to the Nike Dri-FIT moisture-wicking technology.

It's available from sport.takealot.com for R305.

This article was originally published in The Times.

