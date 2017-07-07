Wimbeldon's fashion game: TWAGS worth taking your eye off the ball for

Wimbeldon officially started this week. While watching Andy Murray's antics on the court is fun, it's great when the camera pans to Kim Murray, who's blow-dry is as synonymous with the game as strawberries and cream.

There are also some other tennis wives and girlfriends - and husbands and boyfriends - worth taking your eye off the ball for ...

KIM MURRAY

Tennis star spouse: Andy Murray

Courtside style signature: Now expecting her second child, Kim's Wimbledon 2017 wardrobe will be full of polished maternity wear. Expect her to pick flared incarnations of her favourite Kate Spade dresses, accessorised with oversized sunglasses and an Aspinal bag or five.

DAVID LEE

Tennis star spouse: Caroline Wozniacki

Courtside style signature: Since Wozniacki and NBA player Lee started dating last year, they've been basking in a (Valencia-filtered) glow, posting gorgeous photos for their adoring one million fans on social media. Expect Lee to bring some nonchalant, basketball attire into the mix - topped off with that jock trademark, Instagram-ready sunglasses.