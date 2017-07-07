Wimbeldon's fashion game: TWAGS worth taking your eye off the ball for
Wimbeldon officially started this week. While watching Andy Murray's antics on the court is fun, it's great when the camera pans to Kim Murray, who's blow-dry is as synonymous with the game as strawberries and cream.
There are also some other tennis wives and girlfriends - and husbands and boyfriends - worth taking your eye off the ball for ...
KIM MURRAY
Tennis star spouse: Andy Murray
Courtside style signature: Now expecting her second child, Kim's Wimbledon 2017 wardrobe will be full of polished maternity wear. Expect her to pick flared incarnations of her favourite Kate Spade dresses, accessorised with oversized sunglasses and an Aspinal bag or five.
DAVID LEE
Tennis star spouse: Caroline Wozniacki
Courtside style signature: Since Wozniacki and NBA player Lee started dating last year, they've been basking in a (Valencia-filtered) glow, posting gorgeous photos for their adoring one million fans on social media. Expect Lee to bring some nonchalant, basketball attire into the mix - topped off with that jock trademark, Instagram-ready sunglasses.
MIRKA FEDERER
Tennis star spouse: Roger Federer
Courtside style signature: Mirka and Roger are now British society favourites after attending Pippa Middleton's wedding this year. Mrs Federer's fashion repertoire in the stands includes Gucci jumpers, Chanel handbags and Cavalli shirt dresses.
JELENA DJOKOVIC
Tennis star spouse: Novak Djokovic
Courtside style signature: Serbian Jelena often wears a wide-brimmed hat and mirrored sunglasses. Mr and Mrs Djokovic are also expecting their second child - expect more of those flared Victoria Beckham sundresses.
MICHAL NAVARA
Tennis star spouse: Dominika Cibulkova
Courtside style signature: Slovakian star Dominika married Michal last year in Bratislava. Navara may have a hipster beard, but he always suits up for Cibulkova's tennis engagements, so expect him to have a go at the classic straw hat, navy jacket and chinos combination.
ESTER BERDYCH SATOROVA
Tennis star spouse: Tomas Berdych
Courtside style signature: She's a Czech model signed with the world-famous Wilhelmina agency in Miami, so her spectator style is that classic model-off-duty combination of denim shorts and a white T-shirt. The other staple? A pair of Dior's mirrored sunglasses.
XISCA PERELLO
Tennis star spouse: Rafael Nadal
Courtside style signature: Nadal's girlfriend has an enviable collection of it-bags, and matches her Loewe ''Puzzles" to her tops as a regular courtside trick. Colour-blocking in the stands is the sure-fire way to stand out on TV. - The Daily Telegraph
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP