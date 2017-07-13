Durban-based Nirma Madhoo takes fashion into new era

How did you combine the fashion and the digital fields?

I trained as a fashion designer at Durban University of Technology (DUT) and did the young designer ''thing" for a while before lecturing fashion theory in 2007. In 2013 I took a sabbatical to train as a fashion photographer and fashion filmmaker at the London College of Fashion (LCF).

My interest in the digital stems from my upbringing - my father, who was a science teacher, got the family one of the first personal computers, the ZX Spectrum. I grew up surrounded by cameras and gadgets. I think these were formative in who I became although my passion for the digital only crystallised when I undertook my second Masters at LCF - an institution spearheading research in digital fashion.

How did you get into making fashion films?

My first Masters at DUT researched aspects of construction of the fashion image so the interest was always there. The trigger was watching fashion films broadcast via digital platforms such as SHOWstudio in 2010. I realised there was something new and exciting that was happening in the fashion world and I wanted to be part of it.

How do you get work seen?

The fashion film world is open and accessible to anyone with a cellphone and internet connection. Submitting work to fashion film festivals is easy from anywhere in the world. The LCF network is especially supportive of its alumni and I'm slowly developing a network in South Africa where there are small circuits of progressive thinking. Johannesburg is at the forefront of this, especially in terms of the digital sphere.

Your fashion films 'Future Body' and 'Labtayt Sulci' have a similar look in terms of the colours used and the kind of flow created through your direction and music. Do you have a specific style?

I try to explore a particular sensibility and aesthetic that will hopefully become something of a signature across my portfolio. Having trained in fashion, I understand it well. I have a definite idea of how the productions that I'm now conceptualising and directing should look and feel.

I try to embed a futuristic feel and to create fashion identities which are alternative, but at the same time easy for a wide audience to relate to.